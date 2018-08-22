Marseille pull plug on N'Jie's Sporting switch

Marseille have pulled the plug on Clinton N'Jie's proposed loan switch to Sporting CP.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international forward scored seven goals in 22 Ligue 1 appearances last season for Rudi Garcia's side, although he only started on nine occasions in the French top flight.

Reports in Portugal suggested N'Jie's move had collapsed due to problems uncovered in a medical but Marseille insist a failure to agree terms was the reason.

"Olympique de Marseille indicates that, after the last discussions held this morning with the Sporting Club of Portugal, the two clubs have not reached a full and complete agreement on the contractual terms relating to the loan of Clinton N'Jie," read a club statement published on Wednesday.

"Therefore, the player will not engage with the Portuguese club and OM counts on him for this weekend's match against Rennes."

Sporting have won two out of two in the Primeira Liga this season despite a number of players rescinding their contracts in the aftermath of a group of supporters attacking the club's training ground in May.