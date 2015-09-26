Martial has been incredible, says Rooney

Wayne Rooney has taken the time to praise Anthony Martial in the wake of Manchester United's 3-0 Premier League win over Sunderland.

The Frenchman played a key role in United's win at Old Trafford on Saturday as he provided the assist for Rooney's second-half goal and England's all-time top goalscorer has little doubt Martial will become a key figure for the Premier League leaders.

"He's been incredible. He's a young lad, we have to remember that," Rooney told the official Manchester United website.

"I think he'll be a big player for us this season and in the future, but we need to let him enjoy his football and I'm sure he'll have magic moments for us."

United struggled to create chances in the opening 45 minutes against Sunderland until Memphis Depay gifted them the lead on the verge of half-time and Rooney was quick to underline the importance of the winger's strike.

"Memphis's goal before half-time was a massive goal for us. If we didn't get that, Sunderland had something to fight for and something to hold on to.

"It gave us a little bit more space in the second half and we played some good stuff and created some chances. In the end it was quite comfortable and a good win."

Rooney's strike after the break was his first Premier League goal of the season, but he never worried about his lack of goals in 2015-16.

"I wasn't worried. It's my fifth goal of the season for United and I've scored for England so it was just about getting off the mark in the league.

"Hopefully everyone will concentrate on me playing my football now and I'll enjoy it."