Martial rues 'disastrous' Euro 2016

Anthony Martial has admitted his Euro 2016 was "disastrous" after he played just 69 minutes as France reached the final.

The Manchester United forward enjoyed a productive debut campaign at Old Trafford with 12 goals in all competitions, earning him a first international call from Didier Deschamps.

He was included in the France squad for the finals but struggled when called upon, the 20-year-old only starting one match and being hauled off at half-time.

When introduced late on in the final against Portugal he was unable to make a difference, bringing an end to a disappointing tournament for the striker.

"It was a very difficult Euros, we didn't manage to win the title and the coach only played me for 45 minutes - it was pretty disastrous," he told Telefoot.

"After that I spent it on the bench, but that happens, I am young, I am going to learn from that.

"It was the first time I had played so much for my club but that is not an excuse.

"I should have been better."

Martial put his Euros disappointment firmly behind him on Thursday as he netted his first international goal at senior level, the United man opening the scoring in a 3-1 win over Italy.