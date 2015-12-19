Martial scoops Golden Boy award

Manchester United and France forward Anthony Martial has won the 2015 Golden Boy award that recognises the best young player in Europe.

Launched by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport in 2003, the Golden Boy is restricted to players under the age of 21 and is voted for by writers from 30 newspapers across the continent.

Martial took the gong ahead of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman and Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.

The 20-year-old became the most expensive teenager in football history when he secured a September deadline-day move to United from Monaco.

He has scored six times in 19 appearances to date for Louis van Gaal's team, while also making the breakthrough to earn full international honours with France this season.

Martial succeeds Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling as the Golden Boy winner. Previous victors include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Mario Gotze, Isco and Paul Pogba.