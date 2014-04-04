Martin calling for repeat performance

Chris Hughton's side thumped their opponents 4-0 at Carrow Road last season, and captain Martin wants his team-mates to replicate that success in their crucial relegation battle this weekend.

"It was the best performance of our season in my opinion," he said.

"We played with no fear at all. We played with confidence and conviction in what we were doing.

"We've spoken about that - about having conviction and belief in what we do and how we play. We'll do that on Saturday - we'll come out and start well like we did against Sunderland."

Norwich won 2-0 against Gus Poyet's men at home two weeks ago but, as has been the case so often this season, followed that up with a disappointing away performance in a 3-0 defeat at Swansea City last time out.

Martin has backed the team to respond on Saturday, though, and he is enjoying the attitude shown by the side when they play at Carrow Road.

"We've always bounced back really well, that's a characteristic of the squad that you can't argue with," he added.

"Teams know they're in for a game when they come to Carrow Road. I don't think they enjoy coming here, and we've created that over the last few seasons.

"Whoever we play against, whether they're top of the league or bottom, we go out and expect to win. It's as simple as that - we go out and expect to dictate the game.

"At home we just play, we enjoy it and we have a real tempo. That's going to be important between now and the end of the season."