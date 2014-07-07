Martin extends Lille stay by further two years

The 26-year-old midfielder made the switch to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy from Sochaux in June 2012.

His previous deal with Lille ran until 2017, but he has now put pen-to-paper on a contract that will see him stay until 2019.

"Marvin Martin has agreed with Lille to extend his contract for two more seasons," read a statement on the club's official website. "The number 10 is now linked to Lille until 2019."

Martin has made 67 appearances for Lille, including 20 in Ligue 1 last term.

The France international would undoubtedly have featured even more prominently, but missed part of the campaign with a knee injury.

"Particularly after a season marked by repeated injury and long-term absences, Marvin Martin wants more than ever to reiterate the full extent of his talent in a Lille jersey," the statement added.