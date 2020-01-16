Martin focused on Cup ambitions with Hamilton

Scott Martin has no qualms revealing his medal ambitions as he prepares for Hamilton’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie against Edinburgh City on Saturday.

Accies host the League Two outfit in the fourth round and are favourites to get through to the next stage with the 22-year-old midfielder focused on the achievement.

Martin came through the Hibernian youth system before joining Hamilton in 2018, following loan spells at Forfar and Arbroath, and he intends to leave the game with something tangible to show for his efforts.

He said: “People might say it sounds silly but I want to win a cup.

“I play football to win games and win trophies.

“It might not happen just now, it might not happen in 10 years, but that is my ambition in the game, to win as much as I can.

“I haven’t really had a run in the cup before.

“I was on loan when Hibs did the famous one (winning Scottish Cup in 2016 for the first time in 114 years).

“I am desperate to get the run going. It is something different, it is a cup game and anything can happen.

“We need to treat them with respect the same as we do with every team and try to do a job.

“We are definitely not complacent. They are second in their table, so they are not a bad team.

“They will be up for it just as much as we will. We need to remain professional.”