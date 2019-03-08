Martin relishing latest derby battle

Hamilton midfielder Scott Martin is relishing the added pressure of Saturday’s Lanarkshire derby.

The 21-year-old is aware of how important the short trip across the River Clyde to Motherwell is for Accies fans as well as his team’s battle to maintain their Ladbrokes Premiership status.

The former Hibernian trainee even savoured youth-team battles against Hearts and became an expert in Angus derbies during loan spells with Forfar and Arbroath.

Martin, who played in Hamilton’s 2-1 defeat by Motherwell on December 29, said of derby games: “I really enjoy them.

“The last one was my first top-flight derby game and I know the result went the wrong way for us but I really enjoyed it.

“With derby games, you are really playing for the pride of the club. I know you are playing for the club in every game regardless but you are playing for the fans.

“Some fans would say this is the most important game. You just want to beat the other team.”

“The mini Edinburgh derby was a massive game, you had a good support coming to it.”

Drawing on his past experience of derby matches, Martin added: “I played for Arbroath in derbies. I don’t think it matters whatever level it is, a derby is a derby and you need to go and win. The pressure is on to win.

“Last season we played in four or five – Montrose, Forfar, Brechin. Honestly, it was four weeks in a row where every game was a derby. You were trying to get yourself up for it every week.

“I just think it’s a bit more important for the fans. They will work with Motherwell fans so it’s bragging rights and hopefully, we can make their weekend a good one.”