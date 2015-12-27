Martina reacts to Arsenal wondergoal: It was an unbelievable feeling
Cuco Martina says he could not believe it after his scoring his stunning strike for Southampton against Arsenal.
Southampton defender Cuco Martina revealed he was shocked after scoring a stunning opener in his side's 4-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.
The 26-year-old was making his first Premier League start since signing from Twente in the close-season and netted a brilliant effort with the outside of his foot against the Gunners.
Following Southampton's win, Martina admitted he was not used to scoring goals as he reflected on a magical moment.
"I don't have words - it was an unbelievable feeling," he said to Southampton's YouTube channel.
"I saw the ball go in and I thought 'oh my God'. It was a great feeling, for sure.
"I shoot and after the goal, everything was slow motion for me. I was so happy, so happy. I score I think three goals in my whole life and that is the nicest one.
"I am very happy to have scored and I am very happy that the coach gave me a chance. I need to improve to keep playing there."
Having tasted victory for the first time in six Premier League matches, Southampton travel to play West Ham at Upton Park on Monday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.