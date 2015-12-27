Martina reacts to Arsenal wondergoal: It was an unbelievable feeling

Southampton defender Cuco Martina revealed he was shocked after scoring a stunning opener in his side's 4-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was making his first Premier League start since signing from Twente in the close-season and netted a brilliant effort with the outside of his foot against the Gunners.

Following Southampton's win, Martina admitted he was not used to scoring goals as he reflected on a magical moment.

"I don't have words - it was an unbelievable feeling," he said to Southampton's YouTube channel.

"I saw the ball go in and I thought 'oh my God'. It was a great feeling, for sure.

"I shoot and after the goal, everything was slow motion for me. I was so happy, so happy. I score I think three goals in my whole life and that is the nicest one.

"I am very happy to have scored and I am very happy that the coach gave me a chance. I need to improve to keep playing there."

Having tasted victory for the first time in six Premier League matches, Southampton travel to play West Ham at Upton Park on Monday.