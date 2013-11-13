Martinez already feeling Merseyside derby buzz

The Spaniard will be aiming to extend Everton's unbeaten run at Goodison Park to six matches this season and move level with Brendan Rodgers' side when they meet after the international break.

And he is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere of a Premier League clash between the two great rivals at first hand.

"It's such an exciting fixture, you can tell it's got a special feel about it and especially now that both teams are in very good positions after good starts to the season," Martinez told the club's official website.

"It's going to be a good fixture – an important fixture."

Many of Martinez's squad will be involved in action for their country before the match versus Liverpool on November 23, but he is working closely with the few bodies still reporting for duty on the training ground.

"It is a great opportunity for them to work on certain aspects they need to from an individual point of view," he added. "You can concentrate individually on their needs.

"Obviously, when the players are away on international duty, that's where the frustration arrives because you can't really control what they're doing.

"But, the communication with national teams is pretty good in all the cases and we can monitor what they do and how well they get on with all of their work.

"And then, the hardest part of it is to try to get them ready for the weekend. But for everyone who has been left behind, it's a good opportunity to work individually and try to regenerate the bodies after the first third of the competition."

Liverpool, who have lost only once in their last four visits to Goodison, sit second in the English top flight, while Everton are three points behind in sixth.