Martinez in awe of Everton loanee Lukaku

The deadline-day loan signing from Chelsea made an eventful first appearance for his new club, coming off the bench to score the decisive goal in the 85th minute - injuring himself in the process, and admitting afterwards that he could not recall his match-winning header.

But he certainly made an impression on Martinez, who saw Leighton Baines fire in two superb free-kicks in the 3-2 victory but saved his warmest praise for the 20-year-old Lukaku.

"Believe me, I have worked with him for three weeks, and I don't see a weakness," he said, in quotes reported by the Liverpool Echo. "It is an exciting feeling to get a player like that in the dressing room.

"I was delighted with the instant impact he had, but not just in his play.

"He's a thinker, a real knowledgeable man.

"He speaks six languages, and is someone who looks at games in a very different way. He's like a manager in the way he looks at games.

"He looks at where the movement is, where the space is, and I have been very surprised at that side of him.

"And he has that at 20! He will speak about games that he has seen, and different moves. It's not a normal conversation that you would have with a 20-year-old footballer, believe me!"

The Belgium international will now hope to add to his tally against Fulham in the League Cup on Tuesday after passing a medical assessment following his clash of heads with Joey O'Brien at Upton Park.