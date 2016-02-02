Martinez backs Guardiola to have huge tactical impact on British game

Everton manager Roberto Martinez believes Pep Guardiola's arrival at Manchester City will have a significant tactical impact on the British game.

City confirmed on Monday that Manuel Pellegrini would leave the club at the end of the season, with Bayern Munich coach Guardiola coming in as his replacement.

Guardiola revolutionised the game with the implementation of his 'tiki-taka' style of play at Barcelona, who won La Liga three times and the Champions League twice under his stewardship.

Barca also twice lifted the Copa del Rey and FIFA Club World Cup during Guardiola's tenure, before the Spaniard moved to the Allianz Arena in 2013 following a sabbatical.

In his time at Bayern, Guardiola has steered the German side to two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and the Club World Cup.

And fellow Catalan Martinez said: "Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in world football, I don't think we are discovering anything by saying that. I think it's going to be fantastic for the league.

"He's going to bring a very successful football philosophy, without a doubt it will affect a lot of young coaches and managers in the country and bring a completely different tactical approach in the British game.

"He's Catalan, so of course I should know exactly what he is as a person, as a winner. He's got an attention to detail very, very difficult to find in another manager."

Quique Sanchez Flores - who coached against Guardiola during the Watford boss' spell at Atletico Madrid - revealed he felt Guardiola wanted to move to the Premier League when the pair spoke a few months ago.

Flores said: "I know he will enjoy himself a lot in this league, so it very nice because I think the Premier League has the best managers in the world working here, so it's necessary to add the most important coaches who are working in other leagues for the Premier League.

"It's nice, I love to play against the best teams and I like to play against the best coaches, so it is amazing for the Premier League.

"I was talking to Guardiola three months ago when we went to Spain to update our UEFA coaching licence.

"Guardiola asked me if I was happy in England and I said yes, I am really happy in England because England is really really nice. I detected something that Pep wanted to come here and its necessary for him and it's necessary for the Premier League."