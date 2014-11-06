Martinez basks in Everton triumph against Lille

Martinez's side retained their spot at the summit of Group H thanks to goals from Leon Osman, Phil Jagielka and Steven Naismith.

The result took Everton's points tally to an impressive eight from four games and left them five ahead of third-placed Lille with two matches remaining.

Their showing certainly impressed Martinez, who basked in his side's ability to acclimatise in their first season playing European football since 2009/10.

"We played with a maturity that suggested we had been playing in Europe for years," he said.

"The level of performance was very good throughout the team and that is pleasing."

Martinez, though, refused to look too far ahead and insisted it was imperative Everton, who are just a point ahead of their next Europa League opponents Wolfsburg, take things one step at a time.

He added: "We are taking it step by step. Wolfsburg are a very strong side. We are excited to go there.

"We are a football club that expects to win things. It is in our DNA. But it is November and it's foolish to say we want to win things now."

Osman concurred with Martinez's view that Everton have taken to European football quickly.

He told ITV 4: "It suits our style of play. We like to keep possession and we've seen over the last 10 years thats how the game is played in Europe.

"We have gone about it right and it's a competition we want to go far in. I think we have showed that with the way we've played."