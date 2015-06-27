Martinez confirms Atleti switch

Jackson Martinez has confirmed he will join Atletico Madrid from Porto and sign a four-year deal at the Vicente Calderon.

The future of the Colombia forward has been the subject of much speculation throughout the close-season.

Martinez initially looked set to join Milan, but Atleti duly emerged as favourites for his signature and the 28-year-old is now set to continue his career in Spain.

Speaking after his country's Copa America quarter-final defeat to Argentina, Martinez told reporters: "I can confirm I am going to Atletico.

"I am going there for four years, but I still don't know when I will be introduced.

"I have had great progression, always learning, always growing and now I'm going to Atletico, where I hope to help the team and continue to grow as a player."

A prolific scorer throughout his three-season stay with Porto, Martinez contributed 31 goals in all competitions last term.