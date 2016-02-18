Martinez: Everton don't need FA Cup to save season

Roberto Martinez believes Everton do not need FA Cup glory to save their season as he feels they still have every chance of reaching their goals in the league.

Everton have been struggling for consistency this campaign and sit 11th in the Premier League table with 12 games to go.

Martinez sees no reason for concern just yet, though, and has insisted they can still qualify to bring European football back to Goodison Park in 2016-17.

The FA Cup represents Everton's remaining chance for silverware this season, with Martinez readying his squad for a trip to AFC Bournemouth in the fifth round this weekend.

"We don't need to win the FA Cup to save our season. We respect the FA Cup, but there is still a long way to go before we can think about winning it. It is only the fifth round now," Martinez said in his pre-match media conference.

"We aim to finish in the European positions in the table. We want to make our way into the European positions and I think we can achieve that.

"Our away form has been outstanding. We need to be a little more focused, but we are very close to reaching our aim in the league.

"We are still only a few points away from fifth place. We would have been within three points from Manchester United had we beaten West Brom at the weekend. We deserved to win that game really."