Martinez frustrated by Norwich draw

Everton manager Roberto Martinez lamented his side's inability to get a crucial second goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku looked to have set Everton on their way to victory when he scored for the sixth Premier League game running 15 minutes in only for Wes Hoolahan to claim a point early in the second half.

The visitors bossed the first half but were pegged back for long spells in the second - Cameron Jerome spurning a golden chance to win it for Norwich when he turned Hoolahan's backheel over the crossbar.

"It's a combination of feelings. Football can be cruel game and it was today," Martinez told BT Sport.

"The performance was strong, especially in the first half when we were well in control. We had enough chances to kill the game but in the second half we had to defend two corners. One went in and then we couldn't find that luck in front of goal.

"It was similar to [the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on] Monday. We deserved three points but we dropped points, we need to grow quickly and turn draws into wins.

"It's only natural that when you go away the home side have a say but we controlled Norwich really well and it's very unfortunate to concede from a corner.

"Our intensity was good throughout but there's a real sense of frustration when you don't get that second goal.

"The home side could have been out of the game at half time and we gave them hope. Then they get momentum with the goal but even at that point we carried on looking for victory until the last kick of game"

Martinez saw John Stones play the full match despite hurting his ankle in the warm-up before falling awkwardly following a corner late in the first half.

"John is a young man growing so quickly, he is very mature and a leader in the group," Martinez added.

"He twisted his ankle but didn't want to come off. He produced a very strong and dominant performance of a man who plays well beyond his years."