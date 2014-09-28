Martinez hails Hibbert and Browning displays
Roberto Martinez was delighted with the efforts of Tony Hibbert and Tyias Browning in Saturday's Merseyside derby at Anfield.
Hibbert was handed his first Premier League start in 666 days, with regular right-back Seamus Coleman sidelined by a head injury.
The 33-year-old's display in a 1-1 draw - secured by Phil Jagielka's stunning late equaliser - encouraged Martinez.
Everton's manager was also thrilled by the impact made by 20-year-old Browning, who made his Premier League debut as a replacement for Hibbert with 17 minutes remaining.
Analysing the performances of both players, Martinez said: "Tony played in the Capital One Cup [last Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Swansea City] and he played 90 minutes and it is obviously a matter of [him] having the match fitness.
"I think we needed his experience. We had Seamus Coleman with a late fitness test until the last second and it was just the right opportunity for him [Hibbert] to bring a bit of understanding, a bit of know how.
"Once he ran out of steam, Tyias Browning in his full debut, he showed an incredible composure, great pace, phenomenal defending and I thought he gave us real penetration down that side.
"Between them, Tony Hibbert and Tyias Browning did a terrific job for us."
