Martinez hopes Palace win can be a springboard

Romelu Lukaku's early goal proved enough to end an eight-game winless streak for Everton, who moved up to 12th in the table and have a UEFA Europa League last-32 tie against Young Boys to look forward to.

And Martinez is optimistic about what the remainder of the season holds.

The Spanish manager said: "The players are refreshed and we've got 15 games left in the league and we now want to show what we can do, and in Europe we want to enjoy a really good run of the knockout stages as well.

"In the league we know that we have to catch up, but what happens is that we want to get as many wins as we can before the final third of the season.

"Once we get into the final third we'll see where we can finish and that's the approach that we are going to have now. But we all know we have the quality in the squad and that we have an incredible support."

Next up for Everton is the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park next weekend.