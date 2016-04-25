Martinez: I know I must fight to save my job

Under-fire Everton manager Roberto Martinez knows he has a fight on his hands to keep his job at the Premier League club for next season.

Martinez, who took over from David Moyes in August 2013, guided Everton to fifth spot in his first season at the club, but has struggled since.

Everton finished a lowly 11th last term and are still a mathematical chance of being relegated with four games left in 2015-16.

But despite being knocked out of the FA Cup semi-finals by Manchester United on Saturday, Martinez said he has earned the opportunity to stay on at Goodison Park beyond this season.

"I understand that [he must fight to keep his job]," the Spaniard said. "We are a big club. You don't expect it any other way.

"If I had been given ten years to work with Everton by being mediocre I would not accept that. We are a big club with big expectations and we have not won silverware for 21 years.

"I just want to believe, with the work I have done for the last three years, there are signs there that we are getting close to challenging for silverware, and where Everton should be.

"We developed young players, gave them big roles, and they reacted and showed character, flair and drive in the biggest football arena.

"In the first season we had the record number of points in the Premier League and in the second the experience of Europe. We gave young players big roles and have not invested money but managed assets.

"We were very unfairly stopped from being in the League Cup final and that never stopped us wanting to come to Wembley.

"There are signs in the three years I could have earned the opportunity to drive the club forward and I am sure we can fulfil our expectations and fulfil the dreams of every Evertonian. I am very much attached to it."