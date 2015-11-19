Martinez impressed by Garde impact at Villa

Everton manager Roberto Martinez believes Remi Garde's appointment will hugely improve Aston Villa and has already been impressed by his counterpart's early work.

The former Lyon boss replaced Tim Sherwood at the Premier League's bottom club and held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw in his first game in charge, halting a dreadful run of seven consecutive league defeats.

Martinez - whose side host Villa on Saturday - was complimentary about what he saw in that encounter and thinks it is only a matter of time until Garde's men improve as an attacking force as well.

"I went to watch the game when they drew against Manchester City and they were very impressive," said the Spaniard.

"The new manager has come in with a very clear idea of the way he wants to see Villa playing and has really good experience of the British game from his time as a player.

"You are going to see a team based on attacking football and the fighting spirit they had against City is a really good starting point."

Defender Ron Vlaar, who has been without a club after undergoing knee surgery and rejecting a new contract to stay at Villa in the close-season, has been linked with a move to Everton.

Martinez was reluctant to reveal whether he would make an approach for the 30-year-old, but did praise his experience.

He continued: "I think you are talking about a player with good experience in the Premier League and he is not attached to any club.

"At the moment, it is not for me to talk about any players other than the ones we have in the squad.

"We have to make sure we get everyone fully fit and ready to participate. I have got nothing to comment on.

"In that position, we have got Tony Hibbert coming back to full fitness, Leighton Baines has had a good period of work and Phil Jagielka is recovering with a brace."