Martinez: Improved away form key to Everton's hopes

The Goodison Park outfit sit sixth in the Premier League, but have managed only four victories on their travels this season.

Everton have been beaten without scoring in their last three away league fixtures - at Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea - but Martinez is confident his team, who boast 54 points from 29 matches, have what it takes to turn things around.

"To finish in the top four you need over 70 points. If we can reach anywhere near (that) we can look to see where that could take us," said Martinez at a press conference on Monday.

"Every position in the table matters. Our focus is to get away points. Our last games have been against top teams, and we haven't got the reward.

"It is not a frustration, but it is important we learn from it and assess it.

"We have got the opportunity to finish the season strong."

Everton travel to Newcastle United on Tuesday, looking for their first league success on the road since beating Swansea City in December.