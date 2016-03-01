Martinez lauds Lukaku's potential after setting new Everton record

Romelu Lukaku set a new Everton club record for most goals in a Premier League season to leave manager Roberto Martinez confident the striker can get even better.

Lukaku netted his side's final goal – and his 17th in the league in 2015-16 – as Everton ran out 3-1 winners at Aston Villa on Tuesday. Ramiro Funes Mori and Aaron Lennon were also on target at Villa Park.

Belgium international Lukaku has 22 goals to his name this term in all competitions and Martinez was full of praise for the 22-year-old.

"Romelu Lukaku is still a very young man, but he takes information and responsibility and he's a real joy to work with," said Martinez, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"It's important he keeps that mentality because at 22 he has the world at his feet."

Martinez insisted that his team had played well in difficult circumstances at Villa, where home supporters staging a walkout to protest about the club's direction under owner Randy Lerner.

"We managed the game well - it's always difficult when you're away from home to get a real good composure but we had that," said Martinez.

"It's a performance that won't get the credit it deserves - Aston Villa had a lot of fight.

"I feel that the squad is in a very good moment – we've been very consistent the last six games.

"We're enjoying our football and playing with a lot of confidence."

Lukaku felt Everton should have won by a more convincing scoreline, as he told Sky Sports: "I think we should have scored more, but I think at least getting a win away, 3-1, it's good.

"I'm evolving, I'm growing as a player and I want to become a better player and help my team.

"I'm glad I did it again and I have to keep going like that."