Martinez: Lukaku and Barkley set to miss Southampton clash

Everton manager Roberto Martinez revealed Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley will miss the side's Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday.

Martinez and Co. are entering a crucial period of the season with a Merseyside derby next week followed by their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

And with Lukaku and Barkley both picking up knocks against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Martinez has elected not to risk the duo against Southampton.

"It is not resting them - they have knocks," said Martinez.

"I wouldn't rest them. They are young bodies and recover really well from game to game.

"As long as they don't train physically high between games they recover, they go back to 100 per cent after 48 hours.

"Ross played with a knock against Crystal Palace, he got another knock and Rom stretched his groin slightly.

"It is unnecessary if they are not 100 per cent."

Everton are winless in their last five Premier League fixtures and sit 12th in the standings with six games left to play.