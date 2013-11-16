Martinez refuses to compromise Everton style

The Spaniard arrived at the Merseyside club in the close-season after former incumbent David Moyes departed for Manchester United.

Everton have since caught the eye, with Martinez implementing a fluid passing system that he became synonymous with at former clubs Swansea City and Wigan Athletic.

Despite a disappointing goalless draw with Crystal Palace last time out, Everton sit sixth in the Premier League, just one point from the UEFA Champions League qualification places.

However, the club are about to embark on a difficult run of fixtures, with showdowns against Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal among their next four league fixtures.

Martinez says his charges will go into those games with the same approach they have adopted all season.

"For me it's important that we can play eye to eye against the top four clubs," Martinez told The Liverpool Echo.

"It's not good enough to let them (the opposition) take the leading role and simply say we're going to be solid and hard to beat, then we'll take opportunities.

"We're not like that. I want us to be ourselves in any situation against any team and I was pleased we did it in the second half at Crystal Palace."