Martinez to wait on duo before late signings

Martinez has been busy in the current transfer window, bringing in former loan stars Romelu Lukaku and Gareth Barry permanently as well as the likes of Christian Atsu and Muhamed Besic.

With Everton linked to Samuel Eto'o in recent days, Martinez said he would be open to further additions before the window closes.

However, the Spaniard also explained that would depend on the rehabilitation of Kone and Oviedo - who are recovering from a long-term knee injury and a broken leg respectively.

"There's going to be many links, there's a long time left in the window. We are more focused than ever to see how strong we are internally," said Martinez on Thursday.

"It depends on how the injured players progress, we're keeping a close eye on Oviedo and Kone [and] if they're going to be immediately involved or take a little while.

"It's true over the next two weeks we need to take that into consideration as then the transfer window closes."

Martinez, who confirmed talks were still ongoing with teenage winger David Henen of Anderlecht, added that the versatile nature of his squad could prove invaluable if no further additions are made.

"We are a team that needs to be flexible in how we approach games because we have players who can adapt and be real thinkers on the pitch," he continued.

"We've never been a rigid team and you want to be able to adjust. We want to be flexible and we'll always try to have individuals who can cope with that.

"I'm delighted with the squad we have. We need to be a little bit open-minded with what we do in the window.

"When the window is open you have to use it to your advantage but it's not an obsession like it was earlier in the window when we needed players to start the season strong."