Aston Villa to welcome signing outside out of the transfer window, during injury crisis: report

By
published

Unai Emery has dealt with defensive injury woes at Villa this season but now has a long-awaited additional option

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Unai Emery of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on August 24, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clean sheets have been hard to come by for Aston Villa this season and manager Unai Emery has had to contend with a long list of defensive injuries.

Villa have been forced to play Boubacar Kamara in central defence at times this season, with Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres all missing games through injury.

Diego Carlos was sold in January, paving the way for Lamare Bogarde to have an extended run in the team for the first time.

Who is Unai Emery’s centre-back bonus option at Aston Villa?

Pau Torres

Pau Torres has added to Emery's injury issues in defence this season (Image credit: PA)

Last summer seems a long time ago but Villa did quietly sign a central defender.

Yeimar Mosquera, now 20, was acquired from Orsomarso SC in Colombia and was immediately loaned to Real Union, the Basque club owned by Villa boss Emery.

Aston Villa defender Yeimar Mosquera in action for Colombia Under-20s

Yeimar Mosquera in action for Colombia Under-20s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mosquera has now been recalled by Villa and is expected to join first team training, according to Colombian reporter Pipe Sierra.

“After processing his work permit, Yeimar Mosquera (20) is already in Birmingham and met his teammates,” Sierra posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Villa signed Mosquera as an academy player in August but Sierra reports that he will train with the first team under Emery’s guidance.

With his work permit secured, the young centre-back could be in the frame for a Premier League appearance if he can impress his manager.

Unai Emery

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery owns Real Union (Image credit: Getty)

Reports in Colombia indicate that Emery is eager to have Mosquera available for the second half of the season after his performances for Colombia’s Under-20 side.

Colombia finished third in the South American Under-20 Championship in Venezuela last month and Mosquera caught the eye of his parent club.

Emery, who is ranked at no. 6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, has been able to select the familiar central defensive pairing of Mings and Konsa recently.

With Matty Cash fit and Axel Disasi signed in January, Villa have minimised the need for Konsa to play at right-back.

21-year-old Bogarde has played 476 minutes in his first eight Premier League appearances.

While he’s also been deployed in midfield, it’s fair to say the Villa academy graduate didn’t feature quite so prominently in Emery’s best laid plans.

Villa return to Premier League action on Saturday when they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the 5.30pm kick-off live on Sky Sports.

They welcome Club Brugge to Villa Park on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

More about stories
How to watch TNT Sports live streams A TNT branded microphone during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Why are there two Premier League games on TNT Sports this weekend?
Chelsea&#039;s Cole Palmer crouches while waiting for play to restart in the Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on 25 February, 2025

FPL tips for GW 28: Time for a change amid Cole Palmer drought at Chelsea?
Arne Slot has a word with Michael Oliver during the post-match handshakes

Liverpool points deduction incoming? Ex Referees chief gives verdict following foul-mouthed outburst from Arne Slot
See more latest
Most Popular
Arne Slot has a word with Michael Oliver during the post-match handshakes
Liverpool points deduction incoming? Ex Referees chief gives verdict following foul-mouthed outburst from Arne Slot
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, May 2024
Arsenal 'accept conditions' to buy Brazilian star: report
Eddie Howe
Key Newcastle star's agent confirms player 'will' make Serie A transfer
Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton
Is Kaoru Mitoma injured this week? Premier League injury update on Brighton forward
Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal for Liverpool
Is Cody Gakpo injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Liverpool forward
Sir Alex Ferguson Cheltenham Manchester United
Which horses running at Cheltenham do Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp own?
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 5: Alisson of Liverpool celebrates after Harvey Elliott scored a goal to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 5, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
'Alisson is going to leave in the summer': Liverpool legend predicts Brazilian goalkeeper will depart Anfield at the end of the season
'We always joked we were the best pub team in the world. We genuinely were. We still went for a drink together, even when we lost' Kasper Schmeichel opens up on his time at Leicester City
Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in February 2003.
'I decided to sell Ronaldo, whom I consider to be the best player I've ever coached, but the chairman and I decided to sack him': Ex-Real Madrid manager reveals why he sold O Fenomeno despite rating him so highly
Alexander Isak celebrates a goal for Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in February 2025.
Is Alexander Isak injured this week? Premier League injury update