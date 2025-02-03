Manchester United make deadline day centre-back plan after Lisandro Martinez suffers 'serious situation': report

Manchester United have made a decision on signing a new centre-back this winter window deadline day, following the "serious" injury to Lisandro Martinez.

Twisting awkwardly when challenging Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr during the second half of Manchester United's 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday, Martinez instantly left the pitch in pain and had to be replaced.

Manager Ruben Amorim highlighted the severity of the injury after the game, with details now emerging of the club's plan to replace the Argentinian defender at Old Trafford.

Manchester United make centre-back plan following Lisandro Martinez's "serious" injury

Martinez is expected to miss a number of games (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think it is a serious situation," Amorim said. "A bad situation for us and especially for Licha. I think we are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation. It's really hard on us, he's not just a great player but a strong character in the dressing room. Especially in this moment, it's hard for us.

"Now it is time for all of us to help Licha. He felt it and, when you are a player, you know when it is serious. Let's hope for better days for him. We are here, like I say, to help him in this difficult moment."

It's unclear the severity of Martinez's injury (Image credit: Alamy)

According to The Guardian, Manchester United won't make a move to sign cover for Lisandro Martinez on transfer deadline day, despite the Argentinian being the club's only left-footed centre-back.

The report suggests that the club still believes there's adequate cover at centre-back to ensure there are no alarming issues until the end of the season, with Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans having both played the left centre-back role during their careers. Noussair Mazraoui is also comfortable on his left foot and could slot in following the signing of Patrick Dorgu.

Manchester United fans will also hope Luke Shaw is fit to return sooner rather than later. The 28-year-old is back in training with the squad but is still some way off making a full recovery into the first team.

Lenny Yoro completed Sunday's game against Crystal Palace on the left side of Manchester United's back three, with Maguire in the middle and Matthijs de Ligt on the right.

Man United announced the signing of Dorgu on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes sense for Manchester United to not panic in the transfer market and bring in a new centre-back just because Martinez has suffered a serious injury. Not only do they have plenty of defenders capable of playing the role until the end of the season, but any signing they make now will just impact their future plans due to the Premier League's PSRs.

Manchester United take on Leicester this week in FA Cup action, as the Fourth Round begins.