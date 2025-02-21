Real Madrid interested in Everton star following upturn in form: report

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has his eye on Merseyside ahead of a busy summer of business

Everton are enjoying one of their best runs of form in recent years following the return of club legend David Moyes as manager, winning four of their last five Premier League games and drawing the other to league leaders Liverpool.

This drastic upturn in form has seen the Toffees lift themselves from a relegation battle up towards a battle for the top half, now sitting just seven points from midtable having leapfrogged Manchester United in the table last weekend.

A rejuvenated front line paired with an almost unbeatable defence has seen Everton take big wins over Tottenham, Brighton and Crystal Palace in recent weeks as well as keeping two clean sheets since Moyes' arrival.

Real Madrid interested in Everton star following upturn in form

David Moyes has enjoyed a fantastic return to Goodison Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

This recent success has, however, come at a price, as performances have put some of the club's best players firmly on the radar of Europe's elite clubs, most notably Real Madrid.

The Merseyside club are no stranger to battling interest for their prized assets, having seen Amadou Onana, Richarlison and Anthony Gordon depart in recent years having had their hand forced by financial mismanagement and poor on-field results.

Anthony Gordon rose through the ranks at Everton before departing for Newcastle

This summer's biggest battle looks set to revolve around the future of Jarrad Branthwaite, who was heavily linked to a move to Manchester United last summer, as his continued good form draws in an ever-growing list of potential suitors.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are one such club leading the race for the England international's signature in the coming window, placing him on a three-man shortlist to bolster their defensive options alongside Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Branthwaite is set to command a high price due to his ever-improving skillset and homegrown status making him arguably Everton's most important player as they look to work their way out of the rut they have found themselves in in recent seasons.

Any deal is likely to cost close to the £80 million pricetag quoted last summer when Manchester United came sniffing. However, the club's hand may be forced later in the window if the young defender does not choose to extend his current contract which is due to expire in 2027.

Jarrad Branthwaite looks set to be the focus of plenty of speculation this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

Branthwaite has made 18 Premier League appearances for the club in what has been an injury-hit season for the 22-year-old.

He has, however, played Every minute in the league since Moyes' arrival, proving once again just how important he will be to any Everton success in the near future.