Martino hails Argentina trio against Croatia

Martino's side came from a goal down to see off a spirited Croatia side on Wednesday, with a heavy deflection off Aguero leading to the equaliser before Messi tucked home a winner from the spot.

Tevez was then introduced off the bench to make his first Argentina appearance since 2011 - having been shunned by former coach Alejandro Sabella.

The former Barcelona boss was delighted with the trio, in particular captain Messi, going into Tuesday's friendly with Portugal.

"Messi was the best player for us, the right end position is a starting position [for him]," Martino said.

"Kun [Aguero] played well on the wings and back in the middle, Carlos also did what we needed from him."

Niko Kovac named four debutants in his starting XI, with one eye on Sunday's crucial Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy at San Siro.

Martino added he would make changes for the clash with Portugal at Old Trafford, having been given food for thought by the hard-fought win at Upton Park.

"The goal for them was a very pretty goal [but] came after our pressing. We have to improve a lot yet, but there are positive aspects," he said.

"In the second half the better team pressed with good pressure, there was a big difference between an Argentine team that can all be starters, against Croatia, with many alternatives.

"I have always had the idea of seeing as many potential players as possible. There will be changes against Portugal."