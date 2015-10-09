Martino invites feedback from Argentina players after shock defeat

Argentina head coach Gerardo Martino will ask for feedback from his players after they suffered a shock 2-0 home loss to Ecuador in their opening World Cup qualifier.

The match in Buenos Aires looked like it was destined to finish in a goalless draw until Frickson Erazo and Felipe Caicedo struck inside the final 10 minutes as the Copa America runners-up fell to defeat.

Martino admitted Ecuador had been better than Argentina in every aspect and revealed he would listen to opinions from his players ahead of their next game against Paraguay on Tuesday.

"The team's work in every line of play wasn't good enough," the former Barcelona boss said to Ole.

"Now the players have to recover and talk over the game. It will be good to listen to them in order to see what happened and where they didn't feel comfortable.

"I cannot tell you what the worst thing was, but playing badly with the ball causes damage without it. What we did when we had it, or what we didn't do when they had it, was the worst.

"Ecuador were better than us in every aspect. The team lost its shape."

Argentina are currently without injured captain Lionel Messi, while they suffered an additional blow when Sergio Aguero suffered a hamstring injury during the Ecuador defeat.