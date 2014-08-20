Martino names his first Argentina squad

There were no surprises in Martino's squad, with the players selected all in Alejandro Sabella's World Cup team in Brazil - with Argentina-based Fernando Gago, Agustin Orion and Maxi Rodriguez all left out.

That trio, or others, may yet be added to the interim squad for the friendly on September 3, with FIFA regulations stipulating only foreign-based players can be selected as it stands.

The European-based contingent, though, are all in the mix for their World Cup final rematch.

Argentina squad:

Sergio Romero (Sampdoria), Mariano Andujar (Napoli); Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Federico Fernandez (Napoli), Ezequiel Garay (Zenit St Petersburg), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Jose Basanta (Fiorentina); Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Ricardo Alvarez (Inter Milan), Augusto Fernandez (Celta Vigo), Angel di Maria (Real Madrid), Enzo Perez (Benfica); Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint-Germain).