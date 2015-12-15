Mascherano hails Barcelona attacking trident

Javier Mascherano believes Barcelona's attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are the best forward line he has seen.

Once again the South American trident have been in fantastic form this season for the treble winners, scoring 46 goals between them in all competitions.

Mascherano has praised the synergy between the three players on the pitch as Barca continue to impress, but also paid tribute to their chemistry off it.

"It's the best [trio] I have seen," he told the club's official website. "To say we will see nothing like it again, you never know.

"The most surprising thing is that they complement each other so well and each one of them brings us something different. That they get on so well and to not let egos get in the way is not easy, it's not easy to share the limelight the way they do.

"They do it naturally and modestly. They mark the way forward for the team. If the stars get on so well then it is up to the rest to follow that example."