Mascherano: I never grabbed Banega

Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano dismissed claims he attacked Ever Banega after his team's Copa America final loss.

Mascherano, 31, was reported to have verbally attacked and come to blows with Banega after their side's 4-1 penalty shoot-out loss to Chile in Saturday's final in Santiago.

Banega had a penalty saved during the shoot-out, which came after the sides were goalless through 120 minutes.

But Mascherano dismissed the reports.

"I heard that I grabbed Ever but I'm not like that," Mascherano was quoted as saying by Ole.

"It's ridiculous.

"I would never point my finger at someone, who had the balls to take a penalty in a final before 70,000 people."