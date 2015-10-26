Mascherano missing Clasico would be sad - Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas would be sad to see Barcelona's Javier Mascherano miss El Clasico due to suspension.

Mascherano was sent off late in Barca's 3-1 La Liga win over Eibar on Sunday after a rant directed at an assistant referee.

The Argentina star reportedly used the phrase "the c*** of your mother" during his verbal attack on the official and, if he is banned for three Liga games, the former Liverpool man would be ruled out of Barca's trip to Madrid on November 21.

Barca announced they would be appealing his dismissal on Monday, and Mascherano has now received sympathy from Tebas.

"If we were in Argentina the expression would be considered in a different manner as its connotations there are different in the vernacular," Tebas told AS.

"It's now up to the disciplinary committee to review the case and make their decision.

"I wasn't even watching last night's game at that time I'd be saddened to think that Mascherano or any other player for that matter would miss a Clasico.

"At the same time, referees do need to pick up on disrespectful language on the pitch."

Mascherano's team-mate Gerard Pique received a four-game ban earlier this year after insulting an assistant referee.