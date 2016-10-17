Mascherano wraps up Barcelona contract extension
Javier Mascherano has signed a new three-year deal at Barcelona having agreed terms running until the end of the 2018-19 season.
Javier Mascherano has put pen to paper on a new contract at Barcelona.
The LaLiga champions announced last week that Mascherano would seal renewed terms running until June 2019 that were initially agreed this July
The 32-year-old Argentina international was linked with a move to Juventus during the close-season but he will now prolong his stay with Barca, who he joined from Liverpool in 2010.
Since then, Mascherano has made 289 appearances for the club in all competitions and won 17 honours.
[CONTRACT NEWS] signs his extension to keep him at the Club until 2019. More info at October 17, 2016
