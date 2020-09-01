Mason Greenwood: England call-up is a dream come true for me

Mason Greenwood has described his first call up to the England squad as “a dream come true.”

The 18-year-old, who has represented the Three Lions at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-21 level, has been selected for the senior team for the first time by Gareth Southgate ahead of the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.

Greenwood was a revelation for Manchester United last season, scoring 17 goals for the first team in all competitions.

A proud moment for me and my family to be called up for @Englandpic.twitter.com/AnIvaBPxyf— Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood) August 25, 2020

On his call-up he said: “My whole family was excited for me and it’s a dream come true.

“It’s happened quick. You can be called on at anytime and I got called in for some Europa League games early in the season and took my chances and took every game as it came and just played my football.

“The games have come so quick and you have to be focused 100 per cent at all times.

“I’ve spoken to Gareth Southgate a few times, he’s a great coach, and he just said to me to take my chances and play with a smile on my face and that’s what I’ll try to do.

Gareth Southgate has been in regular contact with Mason Greenwood (Tim Goode/PA)

“Obviously I’m ready to compete with anyone. Everyone is pushing for individual places, that’s what it’s all about what its all about, but we are a team here.”

During the press conference Greenwood was asked about his United team-mate Harry Maguire, who withdrew from the England squad following an incident in Mykonos which led to his conviction for assault and bribery.

The United captain and England central defender, 27, was found guilty by a Greek court and handed a suspended 21-month prison sentence but has subsequently lodged an appeal, which nullifies the verdict and means Maguire has no criminal record ahead of a full retrial.

Greenwood said: “It’s really not for me to say. Harry is a good lad and I’m looking forward to seeing him back at the club when I finish in the international break.”