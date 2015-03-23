Mason handed first England call-up

The midfielder has emerged as a key player for the London club this season and has been rewarded with his first international call-up at senior level for the upcoming games against Lithuania and Italy.

Mason, who has played for his country at Under-19 and Under-20 level, joins club-mate Harry Kane in Roy Hodgson's squad after the striker was also handed his first senior international call-up last week.

Lallana misses out after sustaining a groin injury in Liverpool's Premier League defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Fabian Delph has not yet joined up with the national team, as the Aston Villa midfielder is suffering from a sickness bug but he is expected to report for training later this week.

England face Lithuania in a Euro 2016 qualifier at Wembley on Friday before travelling to Turin to face Italy in a friendly next Tuesday.