Mason hoping to relive 2008 in League Cup final

Tottenham triumphed 2-1 on that occasion, with Jonathan Woodgate scoring four minutes into extra-time to snare victory.

"I was at the stadium," recalled Spurs midfielder Mason. "It was a tense game, they took the lead and then Woody popped up at the end with a bit of a fortunate goal, but they hung on and I just remember it as a great occasion.

"It was a great occasion for the club and hopefully we can reproduce that on Sunday and win the trophy."

Mason has since worked his way through the Tottenham ranks to establish himself in the first-team squad this season, making 24 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old forms a contingent of young players making their mark under Mauricio Pochettino - along with the likes of Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Nabil Bentaleb.

"It is a bit crazy and it's a bit of a whirlwind how this season's gone," Mason added. "But I'm just taking each game as it comes.

"We enjoy wearing the shirt. It's a pride and an honour to go out on the pitch and wear it.

"Coming through the ranks, it makes it a little bit extra special to us to play for this football club.

"There aren't many clubs in the Premier League who have got four or five [players] that have come through the youth system.

"For us to have that and a relatively young squad as well is exciting.

"We're a young squad and hopefully we can get into many more finals in the coming years."