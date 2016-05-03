Mata: United can finish fourth and win FA Cup

Juan Mata remains confident Manchester United can secure Champions League football as well as win the FA Cup.

Louis van Gaal's men sit fifth in the Premier League table with three games left, trailing rivals Manchester City - who have just two matches remaining - by four points, while they meet Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on May 21.

Mata realises United must be on top of their game in their remaining four fixtures to save their season, but he is hopeful they can end 2015-16 on a high

"We can get both," Mata told Manchester Evening News.

"I believe that if we win every game in the Premier League we will have a chance to be there. We know that Manchester City and Arsenal have to face each other so maybe then we'll have the chance.

"But first we have to win our games and we are focused on that. If we don't win, it's useless.

"I'm looking to win my first trophy with the club. The FA Cup is a special trophy. It's been two seasons without a trophy and I am looking forward to lifting my first trophy here.

"But we have to win the final, it is not won yet. We are playing against Crystal Palace and it will be tough, but everyone is looking forward to it."