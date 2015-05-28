Matheus 'alright' after collapse - Markevych

Dnipro coach Myron Markevych said forward Matheus appears to be OK, after a scary incident in the UEFA Europa League final.

The Brazilian attacker, 32, collapsed with no other player around him late in Sevilla's 3-2 win in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Stretchered off the pitch, Matheus was later reported to have suffered a broken nose in an earlier incident.

"It looks like everything is alright with him," Markevych said.

"He worked a lot on the pitch today so perhaps something went wrong, but I think everything is alright now."

Matheus' Brazilian comrade Douglas was exposed at the back for Dnipro, as Carlos Bacca struck twice to power the La Liga side to consecutive Europa League crowns.

"Before this game, he was one of the best defenders in Europe," Markevych added.

"He was one of the best players in every round. Perhaps today was not his best game.

"If an attacker can score two goals, one can say the defender did not cope.

"But we also have to praise the attacker because today he played very well."

Markevych said Dnipro needed more depth, if they were to compete for European honours in 2015-16.

"I've said many times already, to fight for a championship and to play at such a level in Europe as we have played, we need to get more good players," he said.