Matheus: Surprise in store for Arsenal

The two sides will meet for the first time in the Champions League at Emirates Stadium in their opening Group H encounter, and Matheus is relishing the opportunity.

"We have already achieved our first success of the season by reaching the group stages of the Champions League," the Brazilian said in the Daily Star.

“But that is not enough. Braga are not just going into this as tourists. Now, we want to travel across Europe and win.

“Arsenal are the favorites to win the match and the group – but we can spring a big surprise. Nobody thought we could beat Sevilla either.”

And Matheus, who scored in Braga’s play-off victory over Spanish side Sevilla, believes his side will need to try and catch the Gunners out on the counter-attack if they are to take any points away from Emirates Stadium.

"The key to the match for us will be to give our all and take advantage of the opportunities we get on the counter-attack.

"I love Arsenal's incredible attacking style, but I don't intend to suffer from it.

"I intend to enjoy it. Scoring at Emirates Stadium would be an incredible moment for me to remember."

The Portuguese outfit are newcomers to the Champions League, but despite their lack of European pedigree, Arsene Wenger’s side cannot afford to underestimate the threat they pose.

Shakhtar Donetsk and Partizan Belgrade are the other opponents in what looks to be a straightforward group for the Gunners, who are expected to once again feature in the latter stages of the tournament.

By Luke Nicholls

