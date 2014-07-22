Mathieu not Barca material, says Marquez

French defender Mathieu has been tipped to join La Liga rivals Barca for much of the off-season but Valencia's valuation has proved a stumbling block.

Barca sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta confirmed a bid had been submitted, while Mathieu has publicly pleaded with Valencia to sanction his transfer to Camp Nou.

But 35-year-old Mexico international defender Marquez - winner of 12 trophies during his seven-year spell with Barca between 2003 and 2010 - is adamant new coach Luis Enrique should turn his attention elsewhere following Carles Puyol's retirement last season.

"I don't think he has the profile to play for Barcelona and even less so for this price," Marquez said in an interview with RAC1.

"Hopefully they'll think well about this and if they're going to splash out like that, it's for someone who is actually worthwhile."