Mathieu ready to make Barcelona comeback

Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu has been given the all-clear after a spell on the sidelines due to a meniscus injury.

The 32-year-old suffered the knee injury in France's 4-2 friendly win over Russia on March 29.

Mathieu is now ready to make his comeback as Barcelona chase the domestic double, with La Liga games against Espanyol and Granada to come before the Copa del Rey final versus Sevilla.

"Jeremy Mathieu has been given the medical green light to return to action by the Barcelona doctors after a lengthy spell out on the sidelines," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The Frenchman suffered an injury to the meniscus in his right knee while on international duty towards the end of March and was operated on in the same month.

"Thirty-seven days after surgery, Mathieu is back at the disposal of Luis Enrique for the season run-in, and has already trained with the group a couple of times this week."

He has made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans this campaign.