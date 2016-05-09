Matic: Chelsea can challenge for trophies again next season

Nemanja Matic believes Chelsea will be challenging for top honours again next season after a disappointing 2015-16 campaign.

The Stamford Bridge outfit claimed their fourth Premier League title last season, but have been unable to replicate that form this term and find themselves languishing in mid-table with two games to play.

However, Matic is confident they can get back to their best again next year under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

"This is football, sometimes you win, sometimes you don't," Matic told the official Chelsea website.

"'Last season we were champions but this season we were not even close. We will see in the future what we can do.

"This season was not good for us, but I believe in our quality, I believe in myself and I know what I can do. We will see what we can do next year. Every season is a different story.

"'Everything can change in a couple of months. We had the winning mentality, we were champions, and then in a couple of months we lost that.

"In a couple of months, everything can be back. We'll see."