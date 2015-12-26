Matic: Gaitan good enough for any club

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic believes his former Benfica team-mate Nico Gaitan has what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

The Argentine winger has been linked with a move away from Benfica on more than one occasion, but somewhat surprisingly signed a new contract with the Portuguese giants until June 2019 earlier this month.

That new deal includes a €45million release clause.

"I have to admit that I am surprised Nico is still at Benfica," Matic told O Jogo.

"He has been at the club for many years and has always performed at a very high level. He has the ability to play for any team in one of the big leagues, be that in Spain, England or Germany.

"I am quite surprised that he has not made the step up yet. But he is clearly happy at Benfica and is already at a big club. Maybe it is his destiny to remain his entire career at Benfica.

"But he is obviously still young and can still make it to one of Europe's big leagues."