Matic hints at Terry Chelsea departure

While there remains no official confirmation on the future of Chelsea captain John Terry, team-mate Nemanja Matic may have let slip that the club great's future has been decided.

Matic suggested that Terry might have played his last game for Chelsea in a 3-2 loss against Sunderland, in which the captain was sent off late in the game.

The sending off, his second of the season, means Terry will miss Chelsea's remaining games against Liverpool and newly-crowned champions Leicester City.

Speaking after the Sunderland loss, Matic said he and his team-mates would be sad to see Terry leave the club.

"Of course, he is not happy we lost," Serbia international Matic said.

"But we know what he has done for this club and what he has won. All of us in the team wish him all the best for the future and of course this is not a good way to finish in a club but we don't forget what he won and what he has already done."

Whatever Terry's future may hold, Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce believes it would not be his last game in the Premier League.

"It'll not be his last game in the Premier League because somebody else in the Premier League will take him if he wants to stay in the Premier League," said Allardyce.

"He might feel, like David Beckham did, that he won't play for any other club in the Premier League and go venturing far and wide because there's that many places like America and China that will take a John Terry."