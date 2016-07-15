Matip ready to prove himself at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is confident he will prove he is capable of competing against the best in the Premier League.

Matip, 24, signed for Jurgen Klopp's men in February before officially joining the club at the start of the month.

The former Schalke centre-back and 27-time Cameroon international feels he is ready to show he belongs at the Anfield club and in England's top flight.

"That's why I came here. I want to play against the best to become better. That was my thinking and my choice and I'm really looking forward to it," Matip told the Liverpool Echo.

"There's pressure but I want that – it's the reason why I came here. I think I am good enough and I'll show this.

"Leadership is something I will have to grow into but I am also sure I have the ability for that position and from the way I approach the game.

"My plus points? I am very good under high balls, especially at corners and set-pieces.

"The Premier League is much more physical and I will have to adapt a little bit because the style of play is a little different. But I have enough self confidence to say that I am good enough for it."

Matip has featured in Liverpool's pre-season friendly wins over Tranmere Rovers and Fleetwood Town.

The Germany-born defender said he had no doubt over his decision to leave boyhood club Schalke.

"I'm settling in really good," Matip said.

"People have been really nice to me and it's been a huge new experience. I am very happy to be here.

"I had 16 years at Schalke. It was my hometown club, I grew up there my whole life and it was a big decision to leave. It wasn't easy to leave there. But it was an easy decision to decide to join Liverpool.

"When I was a child I wanted to play in the Premier League and Liverpool was a great and famous club that everybody knows so it was a great honour to be playing for them.

"It was an easy decision and I am happy with it. I had a decision to stay at Schalke or go out into the world and I am happy with the decision I made."