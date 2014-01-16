Matri seeks 'spark' after joining Fiorentina

The striker, who moved to San Siro in August, will spend the remainder of the current season on loan at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The Italy international found the net just once during his time in a struggling Milan side and is hopeful his temporary switch to Fiorentina will help him rediscover the form he showed at Cagliari and Juventus.

"I have a great desire to spark the engine back into life and show what I did up to last year," Matri said.

"I'm very self-critical so the blame is mainly mine and I have no problem admitting it. I'd like to thank Milan who made such an effort to get me.

"They were an odd six months because I wanted to bounce back after Juve, but exclusively due to my own problems in settling in, this decision has now come about for me to show, maybe with a bit more consistency, what my real worth is."

Matri, who has five caps for his country, is also hopeful of earning a place in Cesare Prandelli's Italy squad for the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

"I've said it in the past, if I do well in the club I'm playing then there's always the chance to be called up," he added.

"Being called up to the national team is what every player aims for, but my priority is what I do here."