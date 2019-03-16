“You go through periods where you think: ‘I can’t play here’” – Wolves’ Matt Doherty on stepping up

Doherty has been one of Wolves's standout players in a fine season for the club so far, as they occupy seventh – a Europa League qualifying spot – with eight games to go.

The Republic of Ireland international has racked up three goals and four assists from his right-wing-back role under Nuno Espirito Santo, and scored another three times in the FA Cup.

But despite his good form, Doherty has told the Guardian that he had serious doubts to overcome at first in his first top-flight campaign.

"You go through little periods where you’re half-thinking: ‘I can’t play here’," said the Irishman.

"[The Premier League] is so quick. You’re just thinking: ‘This is sharp.’ You get the ball and someone is on you straight away. It’s a different level altogether.

"People think the step up is not that big, but having done it, I can say it really is that big.

"I didn’t start the season that well. I had a few performances that weren’t great and I scored an own goal against Leicester [a 2-0 defeat in the second match of the season].

"You start to think about things and question yourself. Your confidence isn’t the highest."

But there was a turning point, which came in Wolves's 1-0 win at West Ham in September courtesy of a last-gasp Adama Traore goal.

"The West Ham game was where something switched," he said.

"I just played well and that gave me confidence. And I’ve just taken that forward.

"It’s like anything: once you get used to it, you start to get better."