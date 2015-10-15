Matthaus backs Messi to reclaim Ballon d'Or

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus believes Lionel Messi will reclaim the FIFA Ballon d'Or from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi was an integral figure as Barcelona went on to win the treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League in Luis Enrique's first season in 2014-15.

The Argentinian scored an incredible 58 goals in 57 games in another stunning campaign, also guiding Argentina to the final of the Copa America.

"There's really only one player who can win the Ballon d'Or this year: Lionel Messi," Matthaus - who won the World Player of the Year award in 1991 - said in an interview with FIFA.com.

"He's had another exceptional year for Barcelona by winning not only the Champions League but also the double in Spain, and only just missed out on a trophy with Argentina.

"Nevertheless, his goal tally, spectacular play and the successes he has celebrated with Barcelona speak for themselves.

"He has repeatedly proven his exceptional class and remarkable talent. For me it would be a huge surprise if Messi didn't win."

Messi has not won the coveted prize since 2012, with Cristiano Ronaldo taking out the 2013 and 2014 awards.